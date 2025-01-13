BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BTSGU opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $72.66.
About BrightSpring Health Services
