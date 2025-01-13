Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.31. 9,932,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.71.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

