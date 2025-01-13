Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $48.08

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.05.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

