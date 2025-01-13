Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Target Price at $55.64

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

