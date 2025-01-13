Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target at $41.41

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVYO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $156,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,289.60. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,672,488.96. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,805 in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

