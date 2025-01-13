Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 275.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,531 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.20. 66,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

