Brookstone Capital Management Has $20.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.09. 3,226,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,073. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88. The company has a market cap of $684.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

