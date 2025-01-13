Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 344,093 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,093 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

