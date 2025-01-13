Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.48. 532,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

