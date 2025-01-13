Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,317 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,057,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 113,776.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 614,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,371.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 623,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after purchasing an additional 581,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 679,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.