Brookstone Capital Management Sells 22,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $68.54. 270,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,141. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

