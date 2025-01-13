Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.01% of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $62,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000.
BAMU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.
The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.
