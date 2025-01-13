Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Brother Industries Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.43.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.