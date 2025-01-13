BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in December

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTCTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 35,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.