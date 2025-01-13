BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in December

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ BTCTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 35,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About BTC Digital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.