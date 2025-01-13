Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,140 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. FMR LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 523,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 521,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 988,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $100.77 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

