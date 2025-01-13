Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $840.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,442. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.26 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

