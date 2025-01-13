Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,913 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,570,000 after buying an additional 381,024 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 16,066.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,785. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

