Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 493 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 1.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IAK traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79. The stock has a market cap of $679.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.