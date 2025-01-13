Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 4.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.68. 57,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

