Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.91. Approximately 860,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,545,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

