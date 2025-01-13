Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,830. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

