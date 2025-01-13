Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MGC stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.11. 64,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.