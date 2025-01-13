Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

