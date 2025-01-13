Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lowered by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $5.10 on Monday, reaching $180.39. 4,205,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

