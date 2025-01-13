Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,162. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

