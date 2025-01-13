CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CB Scientific Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About CB Scientific
