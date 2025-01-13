CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CB Scientific Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

