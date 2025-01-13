CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,932,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,012,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

