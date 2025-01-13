CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 70 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,347 shares of company stock valued at $99,225,903 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $245.59. The company had a trading volume of 722,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

