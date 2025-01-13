CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 792 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.51. 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,598. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.53 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.