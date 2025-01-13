CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 98 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.27. 1,873,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,669. General Electric has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

