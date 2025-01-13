China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,666,400 shares, a growth of 632.7% from the December 15th total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.7 days.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of CILJF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

