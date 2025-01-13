Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

WANSF stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Monday. Cirata has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

