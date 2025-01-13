Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.45. 363,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $110,663,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 828,425 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after buying an additional 813,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

