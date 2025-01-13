City Center Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,967,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,221,000 after buying an additional 295,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $533.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $431.81 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

