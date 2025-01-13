City Center Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

