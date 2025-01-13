City Center Advisors LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

