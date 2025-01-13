City State Bank Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City State Bank cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 448,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,664. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

