City State Bank Decreases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY remained flat at $20.83 during midday trading on Monday. 99,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

