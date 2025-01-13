City State Bank Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

