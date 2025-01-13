City State Bank Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 463,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $168.59. 584,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,556. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

