City State Bank Purchases 2,121 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.3% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.66. 498,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,528. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $109.47 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

