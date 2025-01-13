City State Bank Purchases 5,980 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.45. 10,641,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,001,510. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

