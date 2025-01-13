City State Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $873.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.