Clark & Stuart Inc Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 796.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

RGEN opened at $154.86 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

