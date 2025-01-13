Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHW traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,455. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50.

