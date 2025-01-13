Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 61.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 191,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 383.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 480.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZALT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.77. 293,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

