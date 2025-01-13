Clean Yield Group Buys 627 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $24,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

IBM traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.99. 1,597,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

