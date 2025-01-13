Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Amphenol by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. 4,382,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,573. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

