Clean Yield Group Makes New $124,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,286. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $217.57 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

