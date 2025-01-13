ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $940,727.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

